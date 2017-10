BRIEF-QUIDEL ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD ON DEAL FOR ALERE'S ASSAY BUSINESS

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp:

* QUIDEL ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF THE HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR ITS PENDING ACQUISITION OF ALERE’S TRIAGE® B-TYPE NATURIETIC PEPTIDE (BNP) ASSAY BUSINESS RUN ON BECKMAN COULTER ANALYZERS

