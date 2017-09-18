BRIEF-Quidel announces revised agreement for pending acquisition of Alere’s business

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp

* Quidel announces revised agreement for its pending acquisition of Alere’s B-type Naturietic Peptide (BNP) assay business run on Beckman Coulter Analyzers

* Quidel - ‍ previously announced transaction to purchase Triage Meterpro cardiovascular and toxicology assets from alere remains substantially unchanged​

* Quidel-‍revised agreement provides co direct commercial responsibility after purchase for all sales globally of Alere’s BNP assay unit run on Beckman Analyzers​

* Quidel Corp - ‍ transactions will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and committed financing​

* Quidel Corp - ‍total cash consideration for Alere’s Triage MeterPro assets and beckman coulter bnp sales​ will now be up to $680 million

* Quidel Corp - ‍ believe co is on track to close acquisition of Triage and BNP businesses within 30 days of Abbott’s close of Alere acquisition​

* Quidel- deal consideration of $680 million made of $400 million purchase price for triage business, $40 million in contingent consideration for eea bnp business

* Quidel- deal consideration of $680 million also comprised of $240 million in deferred consideration for rest-of-world BNP business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: