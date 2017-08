BRIEF-Quinstreet posts Q4 loss of $0.03 per share

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Quinstreet Inc

* Quinstreet reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $81.5 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up at least 10 percent

* Board of directors has approved a reauthorization of company's stock repurchase program for upcoming year

* For fiscal year 2018, expect full year adjusted EBITDA margin of about 8%