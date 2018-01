BRIEF-Quintis Announces Appointment Of Administrators

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Quintis Ltd:

* APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS

* UNDERSTANDS NOTEHOLDERS INTEND TO APPOINT MCGRATHNICOL AS RECEIVERS AND MANAGERS OF SECURED ASSETS

* CONFIRMS THAT ASIA PACIFIC INVESTMENTS DAC, EXERCISED AN OPTION TO REQUIRE COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 400 HECTARES OF PLANTATIONS

* SETTLEMENT OF PAYMENT OF PUT OPTION PRICE IS REQUIRED TO TAKE PLACE ON 2 FEBRUARY 2018

* ‍COMPANY DOES NOT HAVE FINANCIAL RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO IT TO PAY PUT OPTION PRICE​

* ‍CO & NOTEHOLDERS WERE ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH A SEPARATE CONSORTIUM OF POTENTIAL INVESTORS ABOUT AN ALTERNATIVE TRANSACTION​

* ‍DIRECTORS RESOLVED TO APPOINT RICHARD TUCKER, SCOTT LANGDON AND JOHN BUMBAK OF KORDAMENTHA AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CO

* UNDERSTANDS THAT RECEIVERS WILL FURTHER EVALUATE RESTRUCTURING AND SALE ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL RECAPITALISATION OF BUSINESS