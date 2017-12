Dec 19 (Reuters) - Qumu Corp:

* QUMU ELECTS TWO BOARD MEMBERS

* SAYS HAS ELECTED KENAN LUCAS AND NEIL E. COX TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* ‍ELECTION OF MESSRS. LUCAS AND COX BRINGS TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON QUMU BOARD TO NINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: