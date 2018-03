BRIEF-Quorum Health Corp Says Expects Q4 Net Loss Of About $27 Mln

March 7 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND INTENTION TO AMEND SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

* Q4 REVENUE $515 MILLION VERSUS $515 MILLION

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF ABOUT $49 MILLION

* QUORUM HEALTH - CURRENTLY TARGETING $203 MILLION TO $253 MILLION IN INCREMENTAL ASSET SALES OVER NEXT 12 TO 24 MONTHS RELATED TO ASSET DIVESTITURE PROGRAM‍​

* EXPECTS NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION OF APPROXIMATELY $27 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ‍ ACTIVELY ENGAGING IN INITIATIVES, AMONG OTHERS, TO DIVEST UNDERPERFORMING HOSPITALS, REDUCE DEBT, REFINE PORTFOLIO​

* ‍INTENDS TO SEEK AN AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF COMPANY’S EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY​

* QUORUM HEALTH-INTENDS TO SEEK ADD-BACK FOR COMPLIANCE EBITDA OF $6.7 MILLION RELATING MOSTLY TO POST DIVESTITURE WRITE-OFF RELATED TO DIVESTED HOSPITALS​

* ‍AS OF DEC 31 2017, BELIEVES IT IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH CURRENT FINANCIAL COVENANTS​

* IN Q4, SEES ABOUT $26 MILLION INCREASE TO NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION FROM IMPAIRMENT CHARGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: