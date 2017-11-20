FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quorum Health receives outstanding payments from Illinois and California
November 20, 2017 / 12:04 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Quorum Health receives outstanding payments from Illinois and California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp

* Quorum Health - ‍state of Illinois issued $6 billion in go bonds in Oct for purpose of paying medical-related vouchers incurred by the state prior to Jul 1

* Quorum Health - ‍company expects to collect additional amounts as state of Illinois continues to work to reduce its unpaid bill backlog​

* Quorum Health Corp - ‍as of Nov 21, co will have received $29 million, 45% of about $65 million in arrears from medicaid and state employee patients​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

