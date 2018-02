Jan 30 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - MICHAEL CULOTTA WILL RESIGN FROM POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018

* QUORUM HEALTH - ALFRED LUMSDAINE TO SUCCEED AS CO'S EVP AND CFO IMMEDIATELY UPON CULOTTA'S RESIGNATION