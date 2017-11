BRIEF-Quorum Health's net operating falls to $499.3 million

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* Quorum Health - ‍net operating revenues for three months ended Sept 30, 2017 decreased to $499.3 million, compared to $543.9 million for same period in 2016​

* Quorum Health Corp - ‍net loss attributable to quorum health corporation for three months ended september 30, 2017 was $1.03 per share​

* Quorum Health Corp - ‍expects net operating revenues for year ending December 31, 2017 to range from $2.055 billion to $2.065 billion​

* Quorum Health Corp - ‍expects adjusted ebitda for year ending December 31, 2017 to range from $140 million to $150 million​

* Quorum Health - ‍net loss for quarter impacted by $8.8 million decrease, net of provider taxes, related to california HQAF program,$5.3 million impairment charges​

* Q3 revenue view $501.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: