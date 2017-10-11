FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quotient Ltd says sent a form of email to certain shareholders of co
October 11, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Quotient Ltd says sent a form of email to certain shareholders of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd

* Quotient Ltd says sent a form of email to certain shareholders of co in connection with co’s 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing

* Quotient Ltd says in email board unanimously recommends sharehodlers vote to re-elect co’s eight current directors to board

* Quotient Ltd says in email advisory firm glass, Lewis & Co issued “withhold” vote recommendation on resolution to re-elect Zubeen Shroff to the board

* Quotient says in email advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services issued "yes" vote recommendations for all of co's director nominees, including Shroff Source text : (bit.ly/2yg9z6L) Further company coverage:

