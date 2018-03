March 1 (Reuters) - Qyou Media Inc:

* QYOU MEDIA INC. REPORTS FY Q2 77% YEAR OVER YEAR QUARTERLY REVENUE GROWTH

* QYOU MEDIA - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017, REVENUES INCREASED TO $1.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $889,627 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016