Feb 26 (Reuters) - R1 RCM Inc:

* R1 TO ACQUIRE INTERMEDIX CORPORATION

* R1 RCM INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $460 MILLION.

* R1 RCM INC - ‍ INTERMEDIX EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS DIVISION IS NOT A PART OF DEAL, WILL BECOME AN INDEPENDENT CO, BACKED BY THOMAS H. LEE PARTNER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: