BRIEF-R2G builds 74.73 percent stake in Pegas Nonwovens

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* Pegas says R2G holds 74.73 percent stake after voluntary bid

* notification was made in connection with the revocable acceptances received by R2G Rohan Czech in the context of the voluntary takeover bid

* investment firm R2G, previously the second largest shareholder in Pegas with a 10.82 percent stake, said in July its investment vehicle R2G Rohan Czech would bid 1,010 crowns per share, valuing Prague-listed Pegas at 8.9 billion crowns

