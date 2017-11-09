BRIEF-Ra Pharmaceuticals posts Q3 loss of $0.68 per share

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ra pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of September 30, 2017, Ra Pharma reported total cash and equivalents of $84.1 million​

* Company expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations through end of 2018​