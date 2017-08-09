BRIEF-Ra Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $0.56

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ra Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 loss per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations through end of 2018​

* Says no revenue recorded in three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $3.0 million for same period in 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $833330.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S