Nov 22 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc:

* RADIAN PROVIDES UPDATE ON RESTRUCTURING OF SERVICES BUSINESS

* RADIAN GROUP INC - ‍COMPANY SELLS CLAYTON EURORISK AND EXITS SERVICES OPERATIONS IN EUROPE​

* RADIAN GROUP INC - ‍RADIAN NO LONGER OFFERS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR ITS MORTGAGE AND REAL ESTATE SERVICES BUSINESS IN EUROPE​