20 days ago
BRIEF-Radiant Life Care says KKR to invest about $200 mln to acquire 49 pct stake in co
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Radiant Life Care says KKR to invest about $200 mln to acquire 49 pct stake in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Radiant Life Care:

* KKR will invest approximately US$200 million to acquire a 49% stake in Radiant

* Says KKR makes proposed investment from its KKR Asian Fund III Source text - [KKR Partners with Radiant Life Care Investment to enhance Radiant’s ability to provide health care solutions amid industry consolidation MUMBAI — July 17, 2017 — Leading hospital management company Radiant Life Care (“Radiant” or the “Company”) and global investment firm KKR today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which KKR will invest approximately US$200 million to acquire a 49% stake in Radiant.]

