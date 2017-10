Oct 18 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc

* Radius health receives fda fast track designation for elacestrant (rad1901)

* Radius health - ‍plans to initiate phase 2 clinical study of elacestrant as a third-line therapy for women with er+ and her2- breast cancer early in 2018​

* Radius health inc - ‍expect to enroll first patient in phase 2 study in early 2018​