BRIEF-Radnet And Memorialcare Announce Joint Venture, Creating Imaging Network Serving Orange And Los Angeles Counties

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Radnet Inc:

* RADNET, INC. AND MEMORIALCARE ANNOUNCE A JOINT VENTURE, CREATING THE LARGEST, MOST ACCESSIBLE IMAGING NETWORK SERVING ORANGE AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA

* RADNET - UNDER JV, CO WILL CONTRIBUTE 24 EXISTING OUTPATIENT IMAGING CENTERS IN ORANGE COUNTY, LONG BEACH, SOUTH BAY AND OTHER ANGELES COUNTY CITIES

* RADNET INC - UPON COMMENCEMENT OF OPERATIONS, RADNET WILL BE MAJORITY OWNER OF JOINT VENTURE

* RADNET INC - UNDER JOINT VENTURE MEMORIALCARE WILL CONTRIBUTE 10 OUTPATIENT IMAGING FACILITIES IN MANY OF THOSE MARKETS