BRIEF-Radnet reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Radnet Inc

* Radnet reports second quarter financial results to include record revenue and EBITDA, the acquisition of Diagnostic Imaging Associates of Delaware and a refinancing transaction

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue rose 5.2 percent to $230 million

* Radnet Inc says reaffirms its previously announced 2017 guidance

* Radnet Inc says reports it will be soliciting a refinancing transaction to raise $170 million

* Radnet inc says reported it acquired diagnostic imaging associates (“DIA”), Radnet’s principal non-hospital outpatient competitor in Delaware

* Radnet Inc says acquisition should provide Radnet with approximately $14 million of additional revenue on an annual basis