Dec 13 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc:

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES DUVERNAY LIGHT OIL DISCOVERY, OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $335 MILLION

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION- ‍BUDGETED CAPEX EXPECTED TO INCREASE ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2018 TO 24,500 BOE/D (92% OIL)