July 27 (Reuters) - RAI WAY SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 27.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 108.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 106.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, DISCLOSED TO THE MARKET ON 9 MARCH 2017, IS CONFIRMED