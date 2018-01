Jan 17 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International Ag :

* RAIFFEISEN BANK INTL SAYS PLACED EUR 500 MILLION OF PERPETUAL ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL (AT1)

* RAIFFEISEN SAYS THE SECURITY HAS A COUPON OF 4.5% P.A. UNTIL MID-JUNE 2025 WHICH WILL BE RESET THEREAFTER