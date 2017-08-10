FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Raiffeisen says has no new obligations on Polish listing
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 8:33 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen says has no new obligations on Polish listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International:

* CEO Strobl says June's placement of 650 million eur of perpetual additional tier 1 capital not reflected in Q2 results, will be booked as of July

* Strobl says we would like discussion on Swiss franc mortgage portfolio to come to an end before listing Polish unit

* Strobl says we want to list polish unit but price must also be acceptable to us

* Strobl says we will look at KNF's proposals in Poland closely

* Strobl says believes in basic concept that listing should not cause a significant disadvantage to RBI

* Strobl says we did everything possible to meet obligations in Poland, we will do that again

* Strobl, asked whether prepared to list more than 15 percent of Polish unit, says obligations have not changed

* Strobl says we are not materially and directly affected by new sanctions against Russia Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.