BRIEF-Raiffeisen says has no new obligations on Polish listing
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 8:33 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen says has no new obligations on Polish listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International:

* CEO Strobl says June’s placement of 650 million eur of perpetual additional tier 1 capital not reflected in Q2 results, will be booked as of July

* Strobl says we would like discussion on Swiss franc mortgage portfolio to come to an end before listing Polish unit

* Strobl says we want to list polish unit but price must also be acceptable to us

* Strobl says we will look at KNF’s proposals in Poland closely

* Strobl says believes in basic concept that listing should not cause a significant disadvantage to RBI

* Strobl says we did everything possible to meet obligations in Poland, we will do that again

* Strobl, asked whether prepared to list more than 15 percent of Polish unit, says obligations have not changed

* Strobl says we are not materially and directly affected by new sanctions against Russia Further company coverage:

