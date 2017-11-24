FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rain Carbon announces intention to raise new senior secured credit facilities
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 24, 2017 / 7:23 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Rain Carbon announces intention to raise new senior secured credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* Rain Carbon Inc announces intention to raise new senior secured credit facilities, comprising of a €390.0 million term loan B facility and a $150.0 million revolving credit facility

* ‍Rain Carbon - intends to use proceeds to finance redemption of rain cii carbon’s outstanding 8.25% dollar-denominated senior secured notes due 2021​

* ‍Rain Carbon Inc - also intends to use cash on hand to redeem a portion of outstanding rcc notes​

* Rain Carbon Inc - ‍new revolving credit facility will replace existing revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.