Jan 25 (Reuters) - Rainbow Tours SA:

* SAYS DECEMBER SALES 83.8 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 6.6% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED DECEMBER SALES 85.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 6.5% VERSUS YEAR AGO