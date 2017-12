Dec 20 (Reuters) - Rait Financial Trust:

* RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST SAYS ON DEC 18, CO, UNIT ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO MASTER REPURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DEC 23, 2014 - SEC FILING

* RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST SAYS SECOND MRA AMENDMENT EXTENDS TERMINATION DATE OF BARCLAYS FLOATING MRA TO EARLIER OF JUNE 18, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2Be9NK4) Further company coverage: