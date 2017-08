June 29 (Reuters) - Rajesh Exports Ltd:

* Says co gets export order worth 7.74 billion rupees

* Says order to be completed by Oct 2017

* Says co to execute order from Bangalore facility

* Says co's order book at consolidated level stands at 384.19 billion rupees with the latest order to be executed by Oct