Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc:

* RAKUTEN ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH WAL-MART

* RAKUTEN SAYS IT AND WAL-MART‘S JAPAN UNIT SEIYU TO LAUNCH AN ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE

* RAKUTEN SAYS WAL-MART WILL SELL ITS KOBO EREADER IN THE US

* RAKUTEN CEO: WE WOULD LIKE TO HAVE A BROAD ALLIANCE WITH WAL-MART FOR OUR GLOBAL BUSINESSES, NOT JUST JAPAN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sam Nussey)