Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* RAKUTEN PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 600 BILLION YEN ($5.31 BILLION) BY 2025 TO INVEST IN BASE STATIONS AND OTHER INFRASTRUCTURE - NIKKEI‍​‍​

* RAKUTEN PLANS TO APPLY AS EARLY AS JAN FOR WIRELESS FREQUENCIES CURRENTLY USED BY MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, OTHER BODIES - NIKKEI