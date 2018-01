Jan 29 (Reuters) - RALLYE SA:

* RALLYE: SUCCESS OF THE CHF 95M BOND ISSUE WITH A SIX-YEAR MATURITY AND A COUPON OF 3.25%

* THIS NEW BOND HAS BEEN SWAPPED TO EURO, TRANSLATING 3.25% COUPON TO A EURO EQUIVALENT OF 4.23%