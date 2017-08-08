FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Ralph lauren Corp says recommends stockholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation​
August 8, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Ralph lauren Corp says recommends stockholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp

* Ralph Lauren Corp - ‍ralph Lauren recommends stockholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC capital corporation​

* Ralph Lauren Corp - ‍received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation​

* Ralph lauren corp - ‍offer to purchase from company's stockholders up to 1.5 million shares of class A common stock at $72 per share​

* Ralph Lauren Corp - ‍does not endorse TRC capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

