BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Q1 earnings per share $0.72

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp
* Ralph Lauren reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.11 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 revenue down 8 to 9 percent
* Ralph Lauren Corp - in Q2 of fiscal 2018, company expects net revenue to be down 9-10%
* Ralph Lauren Corp - operating margin for Q2 of fiscal 2018 is expected to be up 40-60 basis points, excluding foreign currency impacts.
* Ralph Lauren Corp - expect capital expenditures of approximately $300 million for fiscal 2018
* Q2 revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2018 revenue view $6.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ralph Lauren Corp - in Q1, company delivered on lowering inventory levels by 31 percent to last year
* Ralph Lauren Corp - full year 2018 guidance on a constant currency basis is unchanged
* Ralph Lauren Corp - fiscal 2018 non-GAAP guidance excludes estimated pretax restructuring-related and other charges of approximately $200 million.
* Ralph Lauren Corp - continues to expect operating margin for fiscal 2018 to be 9.0 percent -10.5 percent, excluding impact of foreign currency