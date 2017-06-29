BRIEF-Ramaco Resources announces issuance of final mining and reclamation permit for Berwind mine property

June 29 (Reuters) - Ramaco Resources Inc-

* Ramaco Resources Inc announces issuance of final mining and reclamation permit for Berwind mine property

* Ramaco Resources Inc - west virginia department of environmental protection issued final reclamation and mine permit for its low volatile berwind mine

* Ramaco Resources Inc - ultimate production from berwind mine has been estimated at over 800,000 clean tons per year

* Ramaco resources - pre-production development work will be initiated on July 5, with initial development production anticipated in Q4 2017 for berwind mine