BRIEF-Ramaco Resources Sees ‍2018 Total Sales Volume 2.4 Mln Tons To 2.95 Mln Tons​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ramaco Resources Inc:

* RAMACO RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES INITIAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $24 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $61 MILLION

* ‍COAL PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUMES FROM COMPANY MINES FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.2 MILLION TONS​

* PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION FOR Q4 WAS APPROXIMATELY 275,000 TONS AND 548,000 TONS FOR FULL YEAR

* TOTAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO RANGE FROM $20 TO $25 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS TO NOT PAY CASH TAXES IN 2018​

* SEES ‍2018 TOTAL SALES VOLUME 2.4 MILLION TONS TO 2.95 MILLION TONS​