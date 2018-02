Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust :

* REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q4 OPERATING FFO PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.30

* AFFIRMED ITS 2018 FFO AND OPERATING FFO GUIDANCE OF $1.31 TO $1.37 PER SHARE