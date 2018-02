Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd:

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $246.5 MILLION VERSUS $255.9 MILLION

* H1 REVENUE FROM SERVICES $4.45 BILLION VERSUS $4.32 BILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 57.5 CENST PER SHARE

* ‍REAFFIRM OUR FY18 CORE EPS GROWTH OF 8 PCT TO 10 PCT​