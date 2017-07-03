BRIEF-Rand Logistics files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing

July 3 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc

* Rand Logistics Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing

* Rand Logistics - Unable to finalize notes to its financial statements to be included in the annual report on form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2017

* Rand Logistics - Unable to finalize form 10-K as a result of pending waivers expected to be received with respect to certain covenant defaults under co's credit facilities

* Rand Logistics - Anticipates annual financial statements will reflect a net loss of $19.8 million versus net loss of $5.5 million for corresponding period for last fiscal year