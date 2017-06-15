FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Rand Logistics Inc says co's units enterS first amendment to amendment no. 4 and waiver to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc:

* Rand Logistics Inc says effective as of June 14, co, co's units entered first amendment to amendment no. 4 and waiver to credit agreement

* Rand Logistics Inc - pursuant to amendment, waiver provided in previously disclosed May 31, 2017 first Lien Waiver, was extended to June 30, 2017

* Rand Logistics- effective June 14, co, units entered fifth amendment and waiver to credit agreement with guggenheim corporate funding, lightship capital

* Rand Logistics - pursuant to fifth amendment, waiver provided in previously disclosed May 31, 2017 second lien waiver, was extended to June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rlFNao) Further company coverage:

