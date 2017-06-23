BRIEF-Randall & Quilter Investment says to sell Lloyd's managing agency

June 23 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd:

* R&Q to sell Lloyd's Managing Agency

* Has reached agreement to sell its Lloyd's managing agency, R&Q Managing Agency Ltd to Coverys

* Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings - Sale Remains subject to regulatory change of control approval by Lloyd's and PRA, anticipated in late 2017

* Randall & Quilter Investment - Deal involves cash payment by coverys of $22.6m, which after costs payments, will result in estimated net proceeds of £13.9m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)