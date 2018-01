Jan 15 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd :

* DISPOSAL

* ‍ANNOUNCE SALE OF ITS INSURANCE SERVICES AND CAPTIVE MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS TO DAVIES GROUP​

* ‍AGREED VALUATION OF BUSINESSES BEING SOLD IS £20​

* ‍NET CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY DAVIES, AFTER DEDUCTING NET DEBT APPLICABLE TO BUSINESSES, IS APPROXIMATELY £18.6M​