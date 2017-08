BRIEF-Randgold says HY profit up 53 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd:

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Q2 RESULTS AND UPDATES

* Q2 PROFIT OF $102.8 MILLION WAS UP 21% ON PREVIOUS QUARTER

* HALF-YEAR PROFIT OF $187.7 MILLION WAS UP 53% ON CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2016

* PRODUCTION OF 341 316 OUNCES FOR Q2 AND 663 786 OUNCES FOR HALF-YEAR WERE 6% AND 16% HIGHER RESPECTIVELY

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES - OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE, CO TRENDING TOWARDS TOP END OF ITS 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE AT A TOTAL CASH COST BELOW $600 PER OUNCE​