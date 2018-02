BRIEF-Randgold working with international miners to fight Congo mining code

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources:

* CEO SAYS IF NEW CONGO MINING CODE ATTEMPTS TO IGNORE PREVIOUS LAWS, IT IS ILLEGAL

* RANDGOLD CEO SAYS CENTRAL OBJECTION TO CONGO MINING CODE IS DISREGARDING OF 10-YEAR STABILITY CLAUSE

* RANDGOLD CEO SAYS WORKING WITH GLENCORE, OTHER INTERNATIONAL MINING COMPANIES TO LOBBY AGAINST MINING CODE

* RANDGOLD CEO SAYS THERE IS A MOVE TO FORMALISE COOPERATION ON LOBBYING EFFORTS