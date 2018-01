BRIEF-Range Resources Sees About $1 Bln Of Cumulative Free Cash Flow Through 2022

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp:

* RANGE ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET AND FIVE-YEAR OUTLOOK

* RANGE RESOURCES CORP - ‍ANNOUNCED A 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $941 MILLION​

* RANGE RESOURCES CORP - SEES ABOUT $1 BILLION OF CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW THROUGH 2022

* RANGE RESOURCES - ‍PLANS TO REDUCE CAPITAL SPENDING TO ABOUT $941 MILLION FOR 2018, EXPECTED TO GENERATE PRODUCTION GROWTH OF ABOUT 11% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* RANGE RESOURCES - ‍ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW FROM ASSET SALES OR INCREASE IN COMMODITY PRICES WOULD BE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN DEBT IN 2018​

* RANGE RESOURCES CORP - ‍APPROXIMATELY 80% OF 2018 CAPITAL IS PROJECTED TO BE SPENT IN MARCELLUS​