* Ranger Energy Services Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares of its Class A common stock priced between $16.00 and $18.00 per share - SEC filing

* Ranger Energy Services - CSL Capital, Bayou Well Holdings and their affiliates have indicated that they may collectively purchase up to 1.8 million shares in the offering Source text: (bit.ly/2hkFbl0)