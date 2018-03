March 8 (Reuters) - RAPALA VMC CORP:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 8.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF 0.04 EUR FOR 2017 (0.10 EUR) PER SHARE‍​

* THE GROUP EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 NET SALES WITH COMPARABLE FX RATES TO BE ABOVE LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* GROUP EXPECTS COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT (EX-ITEMS) TO EXCEED EUR 15 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)