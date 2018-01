Jan 23 (Reuters) - Rapid7 Inc:

* RAPID7 ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK, PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* RAPID7 INC - LAUNCHED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5.18 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* RAPID7 INC - SEES Q4 REVENUE $57.2 MILLION TO $57.5 MILLION

* RAPID7 INC - PRELIMINARY FY 2017 REVENUES GREW 27% TO OVER $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: