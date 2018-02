Feb 15 (Reuters) - Rapier Gold Inc:

* RAPIER GOLD SECURITYHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY GFG RESOURCES

* RAPIER GOLD INC - ‍ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR AROUND FEBRUARY 21, 2018​

* RAPIER GOLD INC - ‍RAPIER WILL BE SEEKING A FINAL ORDER FROM SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA WITH RESPECT TO ARRANGEMENT ON FEBRUARY 19, 2018​