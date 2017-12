BRIEF-Rapier To Be Acquired By GFG Resources

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Rapier Gold Inc:

* RAPIER TO BE ACQUIRED BY GFG RESOURCES INC.

* RAPIER GOLD - GFG WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF RAPIER ON BASIS OF 0.15 OF A COMMON SHARE OF GFG FOR EACH RAPIER SHARE

* RAPIER GOLD - GFG ALSO ENTERED INTO SEPARATE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE WEST PORCUPINE PROPERTY FROM PROBE METALS INC FOR C$3.5 MILLION PAYABLE IN GFG SHARES

* RAPIER GOLD INC - GFG ALSO ENTERED INTO SEPARATE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SWAYZE PROJECT FROM OSISKO MINING INC FOR C$0.6 MILLION PAYABLE IN GFG SHARES

* RAPIER GOLD INC - IN ADDITION, GFG IS PROPOSING TO COMPLETE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO RAISE UP TO C$7 MILLION